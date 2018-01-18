Hospital ram-raiders caught on CCTV

Video

CCTV footage has been released of a hospital ram raid as would-be thieves tried to steal a cash machine.

Footage shows the Mitsubishi Pajero being driven through the main doors of Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, and getting jammed after being repeatedly driven into pillars.

Gwent Police released the footage with an appeal for help to identify the three culprits who caused "extensive damage" during the early hours of 11 January.