New drug will make 'massive difference'

Faster access to a new drug will make a "massive difference" to a patient's quality of life.

Cindy Jones has a rare genetic condition called Fabry disease, which damages the heart, kidneys and nervous system, and previously had to go to hospital for treatment.

But following the introduction of an £80m treatment fund, she will now get access to a tablet she can take at home.

On average, new medicines are being made available to patients only 10 days after being approved, according to the Welsh Government.

A 60-day target was set but within six months, medicines were being made available within 17 days and the average has since reduced even further.

Since last year, 82 new drugs have been approved, including 20 cancer drugs.