Rap song remake by care home residents

Video

Elderly residents at a care home have turned to rap as part of their latest work with the community.

Swansea's Hengoed Care residents teamed up with the Red Cafe Community Project to recreate Big Shaq's Man's Not Hot.

Some donned baseball caps and bobble hats when they performed in front of a green screen as the original video played in the background.

There is even an outtakes video which shows them grappling with the lyrics and hand signals.