‘Frustrating and dangerous’ NHS failure

An NHS computer failure that hit surgeries and hospitals on Wednesday is “frustrating and dangerous”, according to Bangor GP Dr Catrin Elis Williams.

She was unable to access patients’ records from lunchtime onwards.

Doctors and hospital staff across Wales were unable to access patient details after a widespread failure in computer systems.

The Welsh Government has since confirmed that all systems are now back up and running.

But it warned "there may be a backlog affecting some areas".