Lung patient happy to be treated at home
Difficult choices need to be made about re-designing health services or else the NHS in Wales could collapse, the health secretary has warned.

Vaughan Gething has called for a "genuine national debate" about the future of services.

It comes as potential options for a radical shake-up of under-pressure mid and west Wales NHS services have sparked opposition.

Della Davies, 74, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, has a chronic lung condition but now has intravenous antibiotics at home rather than needing regular stays in hospital.

