Man held after supermarket arrest

A man was arrested in a supermarket car park on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder.

Roads around Asda in Queensferry, Flintshire, had to be closed while police dealt with the incident.

North Wales Police stopped the car at the request of Staffordshire Police and a 48-year-old from Longton in Stoke has been taken into custody.

It came after a woman suffered multiple knife wounds following a "domestic incident" in Stoke-on-Trent.