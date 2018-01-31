Video

A fictional family is being used to to highlight different healthcare scenarios by a health board facing a shake up in its services.

Hywel Dda health board has warned that a number of its services are "fragile" and dependent on significant numbers of temporary staff.

A radical shake-up of health services is being looked at to keep them sustainable in the future. This could involve options to close hospitals and a new hospital.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said there needs to be a "genuine national debate" about re-designing health services or NHS Wales could cease to be a "prized national asset".