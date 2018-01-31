Can we make difficult NHS choices?

Video

Some NHS services in Wales could "collapse" without urgent transformation, Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has warned.

Without a "genuine national debate", he said NHS Wales could cease to be a "prized national asset".

He called on politicians from all parties to be "grown up" and to not "run away" from difficult choices.

It comes as potential options for a radical shake-up of mid and west Wales NHS services have sparked opposition.

Mr Gething and Conservative health spokeswoman Angela Burns and Plaid Cymru counterpart Rhun ap Iorwerth are asked about difficult decisions facing the NHS.