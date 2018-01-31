'Work is as important as medication'

Video

A woman who has schizophrenia says that work is as important for helping her deal with her condition as swallowing a pill.

Siobhan Davies, 45, from Rhosneigr, Anglesey, says that myths about the condition have affected her chances of getting a job.

But she believes it would be positive for her to have the routine of work and the community it brings.

It comes as mental health charity Hafal said more awareness was needed about schizophrenia to overturn misconceptions.