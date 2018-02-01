Video

As a new law comes into force in Wales, how young is too young for piercing?

Wales became the first UK nation to ban the intimate piercing of under 18s on Thursday.

The new law makes it an offence to pierce or arrange to pierce young people's tongue, genitals and nipples.

But piercer Zoe Stevens, from Colwyn Bay, told BBC Radio Wales newborn babies were still being made to have their ears pierced due to "parents' vanity".