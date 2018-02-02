Happier patients for language learner

Video

A pharmacy technician from Cuba said learning Welsh has had a positive impact for patients and his work colleagues at a north Wales hospital.

Yankir Perez moved to Gwynedd six years ago and decided to pick-up the language while he also learnt English.

The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has launched a campaign to persuade more of its hospital staff across the region to use their Welsh with patients - even if they only know a few words.

Health chiefs said it can really help put Welsh speaking patients at ease - especially those with dementia or who have suffered a stroke.