A five-mile (8km) part of the Heads of the Valleys road in south Wales is being upgraded in the latest phase of the £800m A465 widening project.

Contractors are working to make the stretch between between Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, and Gilwern, Monmouthshire, a dual carriageway.

The latest Heads of the Valleys road improvement will cost about £220m as part of a 20-year project - set to be completed in 2020 - for the route that links Swansea and the Midlands.

The upgrade work involves widening the existing road which passes through Clydach Gorge, which is considered one of south Wales' most important environmental and ecologically sensitive area