A new 50p coin has been made to mark the centenary of women receiving the vote in the UK.

Dr Helen Pankhurst, the great-granddaughter of famous suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, travelled to the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taff, to strike the new coin.

The design depicts the Representation of the People Act 1918, which granted women over 30 and men over 21 the right to vote.