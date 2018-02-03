'Police should look like our communities'

Video

Superintendent Jay Dave is the highest-ranking police officer from a black, Asian or minority ethnic background in Wales.

He joined South Wales Police at the age of 23, and was the first BAME police officer posted to Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Just 1.6% of police officers in Wales are from BAME backgrounds.

Supt Dave said: “We’re not going to be a responsive police force that understands all of its communities, without looking like, sounding like and being like all of those things.”

He came to the UK from Tanzania with his family, who are originally from India.