Video

The key to curbing radical views lies with people close to those at risk, a former counter-terrorism expert has said.

Vince Donovan, a former Prevent engagement officer, warned that the rise of social media is making it difficult to monitor people's views.

He said people should contact authorities if they recognise signs of radicalisation in others.

It comes after Finsbury Park attacker Darren Osborne, from Cardiff, was sentenced to life in prison and told he must serve a minimum term of 43 years behind bars.