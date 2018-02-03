Events will put 'Sir Kyffin on the map'

Video

A series of events marking the centenary of the birth of Sir Kyffin Williams will put him "on the global map".

That's according to David Wynn Meredith, chairman of the Kyffin Williams Trust, who has been behind an exhibition in the artist's hometown of Llangefni, Anglesey.

The show, at Oriel Mon, started on Saturday and runs until 1 July.

Sir Kyffin, who died aged 88 in September 2006, is widely regarded as the defining artist of Wales during the 20th Century.