Footage found at badger baiter's address

Two men have been jailed for causing unnecessary suffering to a badger by making it fight with dogs at a farm in Gwynedd.

Jordan Houlston, 24, of Llandudno, and David Thomas, 51, of Blaenau Ffestiniog, were convicted in January.

Thomas was jailed for 22 weeks and Houlston for 20 weeks.

Both men were also banned from keeping dogs for eight years at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday.

This footage was found on a device at Houlston's address.