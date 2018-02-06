New neonatal unit 'cares for more babies'
£18m Glan clwyd neonatal unit can 'care for more babies'

An £18m neonatal intensive care unit to care for sick and premature babies in north Wales has opened.

The unit at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, has high dependency and isolation units.

Mandy Cooke, neonatal service manager, said the best equipment was available to treat sick babies.

