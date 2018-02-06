Video

A senior Welsh Tory MP has complained to police he was threatened by anti-Brexit protesters outside Parliament.

David Davies said campaigners verbally abused and bullied him, waving EU flags in his face.

The Monmouth MP was involved in an altercation with members of the "Stand of Defiance European Movement" while filming on a green opposite the House of Lords on Wednesday.

One of the protesters denied he was threatening. The incident was filmed and posted on YouTube.