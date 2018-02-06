Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Snow and ice weather warning extended across Wales
A Met Office yellow "be aware" weather warning for snow and ice has been extended until 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.
In Anglesey, Conwy and Gwynedd 19 schools were closed due to the weather on Tuesday.
Snow also fell on the Gwynedd coast at Morfa Nefyn as well as Aberystwyth and north Pembrokeshire.
-
06 Feb 2018
- From the section Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window