Hope for steel industry deal 'soon'

Video

Steel industry figures fear the sector is being neglected, with an "all-consuming focus" on Brexit by government.

More than 100 workers, industry experts and politicians are at a conference in Redcar, Teesside.

Senior executives from firms with a strong Welsh presence, including Tata, Liberty and Celsa, are attending.

Business Minister Richard Harrington said he hopes to announce a new steel sector deal soon, but Jon Bolton, chief executive of Liberty Steel fears too much of the focus is on Brexit.