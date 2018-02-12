Children taught science by RAF personnel
RAF launches Wales STEM programme at National Museum Cardiff

Schoolchildren in Cardiff have been learning about science and technology from RAF personnel.

The RAF launched its Wales STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programme at National Museum Cardiff on Monday.

The programme aims to engage children aged between nine and 15 in the subjects and address a skills shortage.

It forms part of its RAF100 celebrations to mark the centenary of the force.

