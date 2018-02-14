'These children have made my year'

Video

Cyril Jenkins is 93 and his wife died last year.

But he credits children from Griffithstown Primary School in Torfaen with helping him smile again.

He is one of a number of elderly patients who the 10 and 11-year-old pupils have visited at County Hospital in Pontypool in recent months.

Every Friday afternoon, the children play games with the patients and help them use technology, such as iPads.

The Welsh Government said it was one of a number of initiatives that would help tackle loneliness and social isolation among older people.