Recorded phone calls have revealed the moment officials from two projects are told they have been awarded £1.1m of lottery cash.

Brymbo Heritage Trust in Wrexham and Grange Pavilion in Cardiff have both received the funding from Big Lottery Fund Wales.

The trust's manager Gary Brown and Lynne Thomas, project manager from Cardiff University's Community Gateway scheme, part of the pavilion partnership, could not contain their joy after being told their applications were successful.