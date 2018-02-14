Scrapping zone boards 'will save money'

Scrapping enterprise zone boards will save money, Skates says
Scrapping enterprise zone boards in Wales will save money, Welsh economy secretary Ken Skates has said.
The minister announced that four of the eight boards that advise the government on measures to boost business in the designated areas would be scrapped at the end of July.
Mr Skates said the zones themselves would continue, but with less bureaucracy - although he also admitted that the saving would be "small".
