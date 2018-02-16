'Mosques aren't just a place of worship'

Video

You may have thought mosques were just for worship - but they are the centre of some communities in Wales.

Some host exercise classes from yoga to Pilates to kickboxing.

The hall attached to the Dar Ul-Isra Mosque in Cathays, Cardiff also hosts 250 Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers.

On Sunday, 12 mosques around Wales will open their doors to the public.

It is hoped the move will dispel myths and help to build more open communities.

It is an annual event but this year’s comes in the same month Cardiff man Darren Osborne was jailed for attacking Muslims in London.