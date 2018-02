Video

To mark the RAF's centenary, 95-year-old John Martin, from Cardigan, recalls flying with Bomber Command.

Many World War Two raids returned with planes missing - with 55,573 men dying.

On just his third night-time raid, his Lancaster bomber was shot down near Berlin.

Four crew were killed. He and two others managed to parachute to safety.

He was captured and remained a prisoner until the end of the war.