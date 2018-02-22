Alcohol price rises 'didn't affect me at all'
A former alcoholic has said alcohol price rises did not have any affect on her drinking problem and she would cut back in other areas to afford drink.
Esther Nagle said she used to turn the heating down in her house and buy clothes from charity shops so she could still pay for alcohol after price rises.
She said she never struggled to feed her and her son, but would make savings when buying food in order to pay for nights out.
-
22 Feb 2018
- From the section Wales