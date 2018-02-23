Video

It is the iconic Welsh peak which attracts more than four million visitors a year.

But conservationists fear the sheer volume of hikers at Pen Y Fan, in the Brecon Beacons, could erode thousands of tonnes of soil.

The National Trust, which maintains the path network, said it spends £100,000 a year on central Beacons paths.

It has made an appeal for the public to help raise cash to ensure footpaths are maintained.