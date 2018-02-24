Loan shark victim 'lived in fear'

Video

A man from Neath Port Talbot who was threatened by a loan shark for more than four years has said he was "living in constant fear".

The Tai Tarian housing association tenant said he could not afford food or to pay his rent.

He finally spoke out and received support from Tai Tarian, which is urging other loan shark victims to come forward.

Here the man, voiced by an actor, tells his story.

Video credit: Tai Tarian