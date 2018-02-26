Freezing weather 'dangerous' for homeless

Video

Homeless people are being urged to seek shelter as temperatures are set to drop to -5C as bitterly cold weather from Siberia sweeps across the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for snow on Tuesday covering every county.

Councils expressed confidence in their grit stocks, with freezing weather and further snow forecast for later in the week.

Richard Edwards, of homeless charity Huggard Centre in Cardiff, said those living on the streets should seek help from homeless services.