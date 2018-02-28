Prostitution 'was easy money for drugs'

Video

Sex workers are not reporting attacks and rapes because they fear they will not be taken seriously, an advisor to the Welsh Government has warned.

Nazir Afzal said the public needed to understand prostitutes were victims of trafficking, assaults, rape and murder.

Natalie, 22, worked as a prostitute in Swansea to fund her drug and alcohol addiction.

She was forced to have sex with up to five men at a time but did not go to the police over fears they would bring up her drug use and shoplifting.