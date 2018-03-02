Warning of hazardous weather conditions

Video

Thousands of homes are without power, public transport has been brought to a standstill and more than 1,100 schools are closed as a second day of snow brings further disruption.

There are amber and yellow warnings for snow, wind and ice in place for most of Wales.

Motorists have been advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

All flights from Cardiff Airport have been suspended and most train services in south Wales have been cancelled.

Behnaz Akhgar has the weather forecast for Wales.