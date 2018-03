Video

A new friendship has been formed after a pet dog saved a new born lamb, thought to be dead.

One of Pip Samuel's ewes gave birth during Storm Emma in Newbridge-on-Wye, Powys.

Mr Samuel found it "frozen to the ground" and thought it was dead.

However, his dog, Freddie had other ideas, and began licking it.

It started breathing and has now been nursed back to health.