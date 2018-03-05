Traffic lights speeding up bus journeys in Swansea
Late-running buses in Swansea will be able to make up time because they have been fixed with trackers which will tell traffic lights to turn green.
GPS tracks where the buses are with what time they should be at each bus stop.
If they are running on time, the lights will operate in their usual sequence but that will change for a late bus.
Justin Davies, managing director of First Cymru, said it would make services more efficient.
