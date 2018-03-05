Video

Boat owners whose vessels were damaged by Storm Emma want a speedy clean-up of a marina.

About 80 boats were damaged when the storm hit Holyhead Marina on Thursday.

An Anglesey council spokesman said: "We are currently working with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and other partner agencies, including the marina company and port owners, Stena.

"We would urge members of the public to follow MCA advice issued over the weekend and leave the clean-up operation to the experts as there could potentially be some unsafe debris and material in the area."