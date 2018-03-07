Welsh sport icons immortalised on train
A new train has been named after two icons of Welsh sport.

Great Western Railway has named each end of its number nine intercity express after rugby captain Sir Gareth Edwards and former Wales, Leeds United and Juventus footballer John Charles.

The Queen and Paddington Bear have also been immortalised on the £5.7bn Great Western Railway fleet.

