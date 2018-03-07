Video

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Carmarthenshire.

Officers were called to a property in the St Clears area at about 17:40 GMT on Tuesday.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said the force was investigating the murder of a woman and the teenager was in custody.

The woman has been named locally as Fiona Scourfield, also known as "Suzi Wales" who was a member of German Shepherd Rescue UK.

St Clears mayor Jane Rees described the incident as "shocking".