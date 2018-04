Video

Parts of Wales will see up to 8cm (3.14in) of snow after the Met Office issued a yellow "be aware" warning for Thursday.

It comes after the country was plunged into chaos last week after heavy snowfall.

The warning covers most of mid and north Wales, and some parts of the south may see more snow in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The yellow warning will be in place from 00:05 GMT to 11:00.