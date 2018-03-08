Farmers 'need to know' Brexit funding

Video

Welsh farmers could face a 40% cut in funding unless changes are made to the way money is distributed from Westminster to Cardiff after Brexit, it has been claimed.

The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) fears a "deterioration of the countryside".

It wants agriculture funding to be dealt with differently to other devolved areas such as education and health.

The Treasury said it had committed to matching Welsh farm funding until 2022.

FUW vice president Brian Bowen, a cattle and sheep farmer at Princetown near Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, said it was important farmers had certainty of funding.