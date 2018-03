Video

Only two members of an Anglesey town council who resigned en masse have been re-elected following a row over health and safety.

Eight of the 14 councillors on Beaumaris Town Council stepped down after a meeting in December.

Six of them failed to win back their seats at a by-election on Thursday, with the town's former mayor Frank Carr failing to regain his seat.

Alwyn Rowlands, who was re-elected, said it was time "to move forward".