Sea swim test to cure chronic migraines
Beth Francis in daily sea swim test to cure migraines

After being diagnosed with chronic migraines which left her in terrible pain and mostly bed-bound, Beth Francis, 26, of Beaumaris, Anglesey, decided to try a holistic approach to tackle her pain.

She embarked on a challenge to swim in the sea over 100 days and filmed her experience with partner Andrew Clark.

  • 10 Mar 2018
