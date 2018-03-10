Overnight recycling site fire continues

Media player
Sandycroft recycling site blaze caught on camera
Firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze which began at a recycling plant in Flintshire on Friday night.
About 30 firefighters were called to Factory Road, Sandycroft, at the height of the fire at about 20:00 GMT.
Small pockets of burning material is being monitored by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service on Saturday afternoon.
- Footage courtesy of Andrew Owen
