Clean-up after storm pollutes beaches
A clean-up to remove polystyrene pollution on Anglesey beaches continued on Saturday.

The debris has spread after Storm Emma caused damage at Holyhead Marina.

The waste, which came from broken flotation devices, is thought to have spread along 26 miles (41km) of coastline.

Steffan Hughes, from Anglesey council, said windy conditions were affecting the work.

  • 10 Mar 2018
