Trans people dementia regression 'a worry'

A transgender woman has welcomed new guidance on how to care for transgender people with dementia.

It includes advice about dealing with people confused between their gender preference and their birth gender.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB), which manages NHS services in north Wales, believes it is the first in the UK to develop such guidelines.

It said the advice would help support the "unique, but vulnerable, group".

Jenny Burgess, 66, from Connah's Quay, Flintshire, said a dementia patient regressing in their mind to a time before their gender was reassigned may cause serious distress and it was important staff were trained to deal with the issue.