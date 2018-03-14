Head teachers fear job losses over budgets

Video

Budgets are so tight in Welsh schools that redundancies may be the only option in the next financial year, head teachers have warned.

They have described the financial difficulties facing schools in Wales as "a quiet crisis" and have raised concerns that standards could also be hit.

Neil Foden, head teacher of Ysgol Friars in Bangor, Gwynedd, and national executive member with the NEU union, said many schools no longer had a financial cushion against cuts.

Michael Davies, head of Ysgol y Preseli at Crymych, Pembrokeshire, said he was looking at deeper cuts than ever before.

And Lyndon Watkins, head of St Mary's RC primary school in Bridgend, is receiving the same amount as six years ago.