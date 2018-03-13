Law will tackle 'cheap, strong alcohol'

Video

A minimum unit pricing for alcohol will "drive down consumption of drinks most associated with harm", Alcohol Concern Cymru has said.

It comes as assembly members prepare to debate the Welsh Government's proposal for a minimum unit price (MUP) for alcohol on Tuesday.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has urged AMs to back the bill.

Alcohol Concern Cymru director Andrew Misell said it will have an impact on strong drinks "that are sold cheaply".