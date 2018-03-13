Contactless charity point launched
A contactless donation point aiming to raise money for homeless people has been launched in Cardiff city centre.

Members of the public will be able to make a £2 donation using their credit or debit cards as part of the Give DIFFerently campaign.

But what do people think of it?

