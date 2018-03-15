Video

More than 250 trainee engineers are to be hired across Wales to expand broadband and upgrade network speeds.

It is part of the largest recruitment drive ever undertaken by Openreach, which is part of the BT Group.

The new jobs over the next 12 months will be across Wales, including Cardiff, Carmarthen, Monmouth, Anglesey and Wrexham.

Cardiff is also to become one of 12 UK training centres in what the firm calls "a further major investment in Wales".

Trainee Euan Goldsmith talks about the ups and downs of being an engineer.