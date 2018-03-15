College's bid to stop slurry pollution

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coleg Sir Gar's plan to tackle slurry pollution in rivers
A Carmarthenshire college is working on a plan to help cut the amount of slurry pollution in rivers in Wales.
A team at Coleg Sir Gar - working with Swansea tech firm Power and Water - is looking at ways of removing the water from agricultural waste to leave solid fertiliser which can then be stacked in bundles and spread.
Here is how it could work.
