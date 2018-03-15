College's bid to stop slurry pollution
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coleg Sir Gar's plan to tackle slurry pollution in rivers

A Carmarthenshire college is working on a plan to help cut the amount of slurry pollution in rivers in Wales.

A team at Coleg Sir Gar - working with Swansea tech firm Power and Water - is looking at ways of removing the water from agricultural waste to leave solid fertiliser which can then be stacked in bundles and spread.

Here is how it could work.

  • 15 Mar 2018
Go to next video: What Wales' river pollution looks like